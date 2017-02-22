The children and staff at You Care We Care Day Care in Mission got into the spirit of Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday.

Mission schools, daycares and other businesses are celebrating Pink Shirt Day today.

The annual event raises awareness of the problems of bullying.

By wearing a pink shirt, it symbolizes that, as a society, we will not tolerate bullying anywhere.

The idea originated in Nova Scotia when two high school students – David Shepherd and Travis Price – and their teenage friends organized a high-school protest to wear pink in sympathy with a Grade 9 boy who was being bullied for wearing a pink shirt.

The movement grew from their and is now all across Canada.

This year’s campaign encourages everyone to “Make Nice”.

The slogan acts as a friendly reminder that no matter what our differences, being nice is always a choice worth making.