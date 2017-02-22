Sooke students and parents looking to get information about their local high school are invited to an open house event at Edward Milne Community School this Thursday (Feb. 23).

The event, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. throughout the school, will highlight every opportunity at EMCS, such as academics, electives, dual-credit programs, as well as off-campus opportunities for students.

Overall, it’s an opportunity for students, parents and the public to learn more about the high school education level and know what’s available, said Susan Percival, EMCS career centre coordinator.

“It’s important because it helps parents plan for their students’ future career path, and their academic path,” she said. “Some kids may not know how to apply their education in terms of a career, but they have a sense of their passion.”

Percival highlighted that while each of the high schools in the Sooke School District offer the same basic core curriculum, but they individually offer various specialties and academies unique to that school.

“Parents may want to consider what we have to offer in comparison with one of the other high schools in the district.”

There will be teachers at tables in the school commons area, along with classrooms for families to visit specifically. As such, if visitors want to see the woodwork room, or the welding shop, they can simply take a tour.

The idea of the open house is not only educate, but guide students towards something they could see themselves doing as a future career.