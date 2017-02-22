Members of Harmony Project Sooke celebrated the program’s first anniversary last weekend.

Sheila Whincup

Contributed

Happy birthday, Harmony Project Sooke.

Harmony Project Sooke began one year ago, and in that time has been conducting a beginning strings class and a drumline class.

Founded by Norman Nelson, conductor of the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra, the project provides free musical instruction and instruments to children in the Sooke area.

To celebrate its first year, the project’s students, parents, teachers and board members gathered on the weekend for cake and, of course, a rendition of Happy Birthday on strings. The young musicians of Harmony Project Sooke continue to be busy in 2017, with recent performances at the New Year’s levee held by Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and at the visit by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon to Journey Middle School.

The group has also been invited to perform at SEAPARC’s Family Arts Fair in April.