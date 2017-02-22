Last year’s winning Mind Grind team from Rick Hansen Secondary won $1,500 to go towards an environmental initiative at their school.

The fourth annual Environmental Mind Grind trivia competition is returning to Sevenoaks Shopping Centre on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Teams of high school students will test their knowledge of climate change, energy, forests transportation, air quality, waste water, species and spaces.

The winning team will earn $1,500 for an environmental initiative at their high school.

The competition will begin at 11 a.m.

"This event will provide an opportunity for young members of our community to learn about our local environment and showcase their ideas for the future," a release states. "Please come and support their hard work and participation on Saturday, Feb. 25."

For more information on the competition, call 604-850-3551 or email recycling.education@abbotsfordcommunityservices.com.