A young North Westside firefighter has been awarded an inaugural scholarship for his contributions to the community.

Nicolaas Cantryn, 18, is the 2016 recipient of the North Westside Fire Rescue Society scholarship.

“Nic has proven to be a dedicated firefighter and community member,” said Jason Satterthwaite, fire chief.

“On his days off, you will find him at the hall cleaning up and washing fire trucks. We are very proud of this young man. He has shown a talent for first medical response.”

Cantryn began his journey with the fire department as a junior firefighter at the age of 16. Once he graduated from secondary school in 2016, he completed his firefighter recruitment training at the Vernon Fire Training Centre.

“Without hesitation or delay, he has quickly put the scholarship funds to good use,” said Shawn Barnes, society president.

“Firefighter Cantryn has recently completed his emergency medical responder certificate through the Justice Institute of B.C. We are all proud of him at North Westside Fire Rescue as he finished top of his class.”

The non-profit North Westside Road Firefighters Society’s mandate is to ensure the betterment of the department and community. The group conducts fundraising activities throughout the year. Its members decided to set up a $1,000 annual scholarship for members of the department who are considering a professional emergency services career and wish to further their education.