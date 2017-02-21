  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Fundraising Book Sale coming soon to the museum

  • by  Contributed - Campbell River Mirror
  • Campbell River posted Feb 21, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Running out of good books to read?

The Museum at Campbell River has the answer.  The Annual Used Book Sale Fundraiser is coming up soon, and judging by the donations coming in, the sale will have a treasure trove of reading material filled with a broad range of subject areas, from mystery to adventure to history, both fiction and non-fiction.  The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

Donations to the sale are still welcome!  Drop your previously loved books off between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday from now until March 1 at the Museum (preferably at the back entrance off 4th Avenue).  Please note the Museum is closed on Mondays.  We gratefully accept all donations but no encyclopedias, school texts, Reader’s Digest or magazines.

For more information contact the Museum at 250-287-3103 or go to www.crmuseum.ca .

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...