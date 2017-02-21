Running out of good books to read?

The Museum at Campbell River has the answer. The Annual Used Book Sale Fundraiser is coming up soon, and judging by the donations coming in, the sale will have a treasure trove of reading material filled with a broad range of subject areas, from mystery to adventure to history, both fiction and non-fiction. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

Donations to the sale are still welcome! Drop your previously loved books off between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday from now until March 1 at the Museum (preferably at the back entrance off 4th Avenue). Please note the Museum is closed on Mondays. We gratefully accept all donations but no encyclopedias, school texts, Reader’s Digest or magazines.

For more information contact the Museum at 250-287-3103 or go to www.crmuseum.ca .