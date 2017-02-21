Would you believe that Victoria’s fairytale castle, said to be one of only two ‘real castles’ built in North America, was raffled off for $1 in 1911?

For those readers still with me in this saga of how the City of Victoria, as represented by a succession of mayors and councillors, just couldn’t grasp Craigdarroch’s historical and tourism values — a Hollywood ending.

Thanks, in large part to journalist/historian James K. Nesbitt and the equally indefatigable members of the Craigdarroch Castle Society. Because their good work goes on, for half a century now, Victoria’s second most prominent landmark not only survives but thrives.

But make no mistake. If it had been left to local leaders, i.e. Victoria city council, it’s highly unlikely that Craigdarroch Castle would be with us today. Or, if it was, not in its present role, restored as a revenue producing, internationally famous museum tourist attraction.

How ironic that it was tourists, many of them American, whose donations originally funded the castle’s restoration. As Nesbitt put it, succinctly, in 1972, “Without the tourists the building would cease to exist.” (In 1972 alone, the Society was able to spend $16,000 on renovations and improvements — all of the money raised by donations and through membership fees. Donations, dues and refurbishing have continued to soar over subsequent years.)

That same month, the Victoria Daily Times described the 13-year-old CCS as “one of the most active and successful privately launched projects in the city... It has survived the early years of financial starvation and public apathy to reach its present position as the custodian of one of the most popular tourist attractions and historical objects in the city. When the Society can take in $14,600 in casual donations dropped in a box at the door during the summer, it may be said to have made its point...

“The results — and there is much still to be done — stand as an object lesson to persistence and devotion to a cause by private citizens. The community owes its gratitude to the members of the Castle Society who have worked to establish this valuable civic asset, and in particular to Mr. James K. Nesbitt, whose leadership of the organization and personal vision of what the Castle could become have provided a continuing inspiration.”

One of the most effective achievements over those years had been floodlighting. Originally meant to deter vandalism, it also made Craigdarroch’s hilltop setting visible for miles around and further cemented its appeal and reputation as a “fairytale” castle.

I could go on but I think I’ve made my point(s). The Victoria Conservatory of Music moved out in 1979 and the castle, now owned and operated by the non-profit Craigdarroch Historical Museum Society, operates as the Craigdarroch Castle Historic House Museum. It has also achieved status as a National Historic Site.

The castle, to quote the CHMS website, is managed by a volunteer board of directors and is open almost year-round “thanks to a small, dedicated group of conservation and professional staff, along with the unbounded enthusiasm and commitment of dozens of volunteers, some of whom have been at the Castle for more than 20 years. [Among them its present curator Bruce Davies.] The Castle Society’s charitable mission is to protect, restore, and preserve the Castle, while bringing the stories to life.”

But some things haven’t changed: “We hold National Historic Site status but we are not affiliated with Parks Canada. As one of the few museums in Canada that receives little or no federal or provincial funding [sic], we are proud to be able to continue the restoration process solely based on the revenue of our admissions, gift shops sales, and through our donors and sponsors.”

Which brings me to the point of this exercise. Heritage — our heritage — can’t be left to number-crunching civic managers, be they municipal or provincial, be they elected or employed. (The Kinsol Trestle sure proved that.) They have other and (they would argue) greater priorities to deal with.

The saving of heritage must be community driven. If you cared when a 100-year-old maple tree was razed to enlarge a parking lot last summer, if you care now that the beautiful mature willow tree in front of Cowichan Secondary School is in the line of fire of a roundabout, you — like James Nesbitt and so many other concerned Victorians did in years past — must step up to the plate. There’s no use crying after the fact.

North Cowichan council is considering a heritage tree bylaw. Don’t leave it to councillors to craft and to oversee this legislation on their own. Help them with constructive suggestions. How will trees be selected? What about private ownership rights? These are just two contentious issues that must be included and considered. Don’t sit idly by hoping that a Cowichan version of James K. Nesbitt is going to step forth to lead the rescue when heritage, and I don’t mean just trees, is threatened by development.

Speak up and speak loudly — now.

www.twpaterson.com