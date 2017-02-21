Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson (centre) with members of the Penticton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion during Tuesday's cheque presentation in the amount of $2.375 for the department's new rescue boat.

Fire Chief Larry Watkinson (centre) with members of the Penticton branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and Penticton Fire Rescue members during Tuesday's cheque presentation in the amount of $2.375 for the department's new rescue boat. The money was raised from a recent spaghetti dinner hosted by the legion.