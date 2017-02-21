Knights of Columbus members Dave Harder and Emil Oucharek were thanked for the service club’s donation by Dacia Howard Jovanovic, the manager of clinical operations in the Langley Memorial Hospital maternity ward.

A pair of chairs at the Langley Memorial Hospital cost $3,200.

No, they’re not by leading furniture designers the likes of Eero Saarinen, Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, or Marcel Breuer. But they are pretty special, said Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Kate Ludman.

They’re nursing chairs that have recently been added to the maternity ward of the local hospital thanks to the Knights of Columbus.

The North Surrey fraternal order recently presented the Langley hospital foundation with a cheque for the full $3,200.

The breastfeeding chairs are specialized, featuring support on a nursing mother’s back and arms so that they may hold the baby comfortably, and also offers a recline option and leg support, said Dacia Howard Jovanovic, the manager of clinical operations in the LMH maternity.

“This ergonomic equipment is important as moms and newborns build their bond during the feeding experience,” Jovanovic explained.

The chairs are being situated in the hospital’s special care nursery, a six-bed unit providing neonatal care for newborns born as early as 35 week mark of gestation – those who may require medication or extra observation, or who need treatment for conditions such as jaundice.

Depending upon each baby’s specific needs, they may stay in the nursery for anywhere from a few hours up to several weeks if necessary, Jovanovic explained.

“Families are an important part of the health care team and are encouraged to participate as much as possible in the care of their baby,” she said.

The nursing chairs were a priority for the maternity unit, and Ludman said the hospital is thankful to the Knights of Columbus for making it possible.

“Their donation to the foundation helps the hospital ensure mom and baby get the best possible care and support,” she said.

“This is a wonderful example of our donors are making a real difference to patient care at our hospital.”