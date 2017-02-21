CARES cat shelter held an adopt-a-thon at PetSmart Langley this weekend. The event went on both Saturday and Sunday.

A $20,000 grant from a pet store company will go a long ways towards curtailing the cat overpopulation crisis in Langley.

At least that’s the prediction of Mirian Haney, president of the Langley-based Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter Society.

This money, along with other forms of support – including this past weekend’s adoption days – are indicative of a “strong” partnership between the local cat shelter and PetSmart.

“We are so pleased to have received this grant,” Haney said.

“With their support, we’ll be able to spay or neuter more companion cats at a very small cost to pet parents. In turn, this will help to reduce unplanned litters and better control the stray and feral cat population in the Langley area.”

In 2016, the Milner-based CARES shelter found homes for more than 450 cats, and assisted with the health and well-being of countless others cats in the community, Haney explained.

This latest donation from PetSmart’s charity division is earmarked to help CARES launch a spay and neuter voucher program.

The grant, she said, will help provide approximately 240 low-cost surgeries for owned cats in the Fraser Valley.

As highlighted by the CBC, the National Post, and BC SPCA, the neighbouring City of Surrey has an estimated 20,000-plus stray, community, and feral cats, Haney said.

This estimate triples as the area expands to include the entire Fraser Valley, she elaborated.

Canadian Federation of Humane Societies recognizes that Canada is currently in a “cat overpopulation crisis” and noted that one of the best ways to manage this crisis is by spaying or neutering companion pets.

Information on how people can access the subsidized spay and neutering services is available online at www.carescatshelter.com or by emailing: info@carescatshelter.com.

Busy weekend

It was a busy weekend for the volunteers and supporters of CARES.

The weekend kicked off with an adopt-a-thon at PetSmart on the Langley Bypass both Saturday and Sunday.

It was a good week for adoptions, overall, said CARES fundraising chair Clive Ellis.

“At this time of the year, intakes slow down a little, but our outgoing adoptions have remained steady, doing 40-plus per month,” he explained.

During the past week, they found “forever homes” for 15 cats, including six that were adopted over the weekend.

“At PetSmart, it seems that our display gathers more interest with each event,” Ellis said, noting the next scheduled event is set for May 13 and 14 – although they may do another before then, depending on the number of cats in the shelter.

In addition to the adopt-a-thon, the 23-year-old animal organization also hosted its 13th annual Bowl-a-thon Saturday night, which Ellis described as “a great success.”

The sold-out event featured 120 bowlers who enjoyed the game, appies, and a silent auction at Willowbrook Lanes Saturday night.

While numbers were still not confirmed, Ellis predicts this fundraiser will generate in excess of $4,500.

“We appreciate all of the support that the community continues to give us,” he said.