Montreal artist Alexis Bellavance blends silence, noise and the vagaries of time in his latest exhibition The Scale of Clusters v3at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art from Mar. 10 to Apr. 22.

This is Bellavance’s first exhibition in the Okanagan, having previously shown The Scale of Clusters in Chicoutimi andMontreal, QC.

Working in multiple disciplines including photography, installation art and sound and more, Bellavance uses these different foundations to create exhibitions that skewer conventional understandings of art, and create a concrete observation of his surroundings.

The Scale of Clusters v3 is experimental, experiential, contemplative and open to a myriad of interpretations.

The Alternator will host an opening reception on Mar. 10 at 7 p.m. Refreshments are available and one can connect with other local artists and supporters to explore the work of this Canadian artist. The event is free and open to the public.

The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art is an artist-run centre located in Kelowna at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, 421Cawston Avenue. The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art is a registered non-profit charitable organization dedicated to the development of the creative community. Since 1989, the Alternator has shown the work of emerging Canadian artists, focused on innovative and non-traditional mediums engaged in social and cultural issues.