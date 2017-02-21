The Alberni Valley will celebrate Heritage Week Feb. 21–25 with a variety of events.

The Alberni Valley Museum will have two new pieces of artwork on display by famed Canadian artists Arthur Lismer (Group ofSeven) and Emily Carr, with mini-talks on the artwork at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Industrial Heritage Society will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the Cedar Room at Echo Centre(4255 Wallace St.) at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Jamie Morton, AV Museum manager, speaking on “General Jack Stewart—The ‘Stewart’ in ‘Bloedel, Stewart & Welch’.”

The Community Arts Council will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the AV Museum (4255 Wallace St.)at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Theresa Kingston, city director of community services (including parks, recreation andheritage), who will be talking about arts, culture and heritage in the Alberni Valley.

The Maritime Heritage Society is hosting a Maritime Heritage Night on Thursday, Feb. 23, where Morton wil present anillustrated talk about the changes to the West Coast fishing industry from 1914 to the beginning of the Second World War, asequel to his presentation in January. This session takes place at the Hutcheson Gallery on Lighthouse Pier (2750 Harbour Rd.)at 7 p.m.