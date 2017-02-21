Members of the Head Injury Support Society are declaring war in a bid to raise money for head injury support services and raise awareness about the organization.

The Campbell River Head Injury Support society (CRHISS) is declaring war against Powell River, Courtenay and Victoria Brain Injury Support Societies in the eighth annual Loonie War.

The batle is a fun way to raise community awareness of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) as well as proivde funds to support local TBI survivors.

Since Monday, every resident of Campbell River is being asked to donate a loonie.

The donations will be collected until Feb. 28.

The community that collects the most funds per capita will be declared the winner and their local brain injury organization will be awarded the prestigious “Loonie War Trophy.”

Last year, Campbell River put in a grand effort in support but Powell River won the trophy.

CRHISS is encouraging groups like city council, schools, service clubs, businesses, churches and neighbourhoods to get involved in the fun by challenging each other to “fight the war” by contributing their loonies.

This event will increase the public’s knowledge of their community’s brain injury organization and the services that are provided. The money donated in each municipality stays in each community. The loonies will go to that community’s TBI non-profit organization to provide funding for continuation of their vital services.

Your donation (which can include all forms of money) can be made by putting it into the containers that will be placed in local businesses throughout Campbell River during the week; delivering it directly to the CRHISS office at 591 - 9th Ave. or through their website (www.crhead.ca).

There will also be collection points on Friday, Feb. 24 at Quality Foods, Discovery Foods, Canadian Tire and Superstore; Saturday, Feb. 24 at Canadian Tire and Save-On Foods; and Sunday, Feb. 26 at Discovery Foods.