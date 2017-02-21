SurreyCares will be honouring the work of 22 different non-profit and charitable organizations at their Serving with Distinction Awards.

On Feb. 28, SurreyCares is honouring the work of 22 different non-profit and charitable organizations at the SurreyCares Serving with Distinction Awards.

The event will showcase all 22 organizations, including the Pacific Community Resources Society, which provides employment, housing and addiction services, and Youth Transforming Society, which encourages volunteerism among young people.

Six awards will be given out at the event, and a presentation made for the Philanthropist of the Year.

“SurreyCares Serving with Distinction Awards was created to celebrate the achievements of the non-profits and charities that serve us so well,” Karen Young, executive director of SurreyCares, said in a press release.

“Heartwarming stories will be shared, and awards will be presented that recognize the hard work of individuals and of organizations.”

The event is put on by the SurreyCares foundation, which provides funding, financial administration, and research for charities. The night will include entertainment, including comedy, live music and dance, dinner and a silent auction.

The awards ceremony will take place on Feb. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sheraton Guilford.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit: surreycares.org.