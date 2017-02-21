Don’t sacrifice taste to eat healthier.

Join Rose Vasile at the McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St., Parksville) on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 6-8:30 p.m. She’ll show people how quick and easy it is to prepare scrumptious raw cuisine that is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and guilt-free.

The menu includes granola, almond milk, avocados, enchilada bites, veggie pate and It’s a Wrap. Recipes are based on Vasile’s Canadian best-seller Uncooking With RawRose.

People will receive hearty samples, recipes and lots of tips. The cost is $40 or $70 for 2. Register on the events page of www.rawrose.com.

— Submitted by the MAC