Cooking class at the MAC in Parksville
Don’t sacrifice taste to eat healthier.
Join Rose Vasile at the McMillan Arts Centre (133 McMillan St., Parksville) on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 6-8:30 p.m. She’ll show people how quick and easy it is to prepare scrumptious raw cuisine that is gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and guilt-free.
The menu includes granola, almond milk, avocados, enchilada bites, veggie pate and It’s a Wrap. Recipes are based on Vasile’s Canadian best-seller Uncooking With RawRose.
People will receive hearty samples, recipes and lots of tips. The cost is $40 or $70 for 2. Register on the events page of www.rawrose.com.
— Submitted by the MAC
