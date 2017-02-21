- Home
Opening reception at TOSH on Wednesday
The latest exhibition for The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre includes work from sculptor Elsa Bluethner and painters Martha Jablonski-Jones and Pauline Pike.
The opening reception for TOSH’s latest exhibition is Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. The exhibition runs until March 11.
— NEWS Staff
