  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Opening reception at TOSH on Wednesday

  • by  Staff Writer - Parksville Qualicum Beach News
  • Qualicum Beach posted Feb 21, 2017 at 9:00 AM

The latest exhibition for The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre includes work from  sculptor Elsa Bluethner and painters  Martha Jablonski-Jones and Pauline Pike.

The opening reception for TOSH’s latest exhibition is Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. The exhibition runs until March 11.

— NEWS Staff

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...