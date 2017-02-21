The Interior Provincial Exhibition is an annual tradition in the North Okanagan.

The Armstrong fair is planning for another year.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition will hold its annual general meeting Saturday at the Oddfellows Hall on Wood Avenue, with a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. and the meeting at 9:30 a.m.

“We will be announcing the employee of the year from our 2016 fair. This is a prestigious award given to a volunteer who has given generously of their time,” said Yvonne Paulson, general manager.

“The AGM is also when new board members are voted in. This year, we have four executive directors positions up for re-election or nominating a new person to stand on the executive. Any member of the Interior Provincial Exhibition in good standing can be nominated for any of the position on the IPE board.”

Division directors will also be selected.

Memberships for 2017 can be purchased for $28.35 (includes GST) up until the start of the AGM. Go to www.armstrongipe.com for more information.