The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society is holding an open house at Cloverdale Station on March 11 and 12.

Are there train fans out there who want to get on board to help?

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society is hosting a volunteer fair and open house on March 11 and 12.

The event takes place both days from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Station, 176A Street and Highway 10.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, operating as Surrey’s Heritage Rail (SHR), operates the restored Interurban car 1225, will launch and operate the restored “Chilliwack” car in September 2017 and will begin the restoration of BCER 1207.

(One hundred years ago, the Interurban trains of the BC Electric Railway ran three times a day from Vancouver to Chilliwack, shaping development in the Fraser Valley).

Currently the society is expanding and needs more people on the team.

Volunteers are needed at the station from May to October to welcome, assist and ticket passengers, show them the transit museum room and coordinate the boarding of the interurban cars for excursions.

Outside the building, volunteers will assist the passengers on the trains, tell railway history stories, perform the duties of conductor and driver or brakeman on the speeder tours and act as tour guides in the Car Barn.

Volunteers with specialized skills are also needed to help rebuild, restore and maintain the rolling stock.

Anyone with technical, craft or managerial skills is welcome to join SHR. Those without skills – ages 11 to 80 and over – can be taught.

A flexible time commitment is appreciated.

Check out www.fvhrs.org for more details.