Organizers of the 10th annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards, set for April 20 at the Coast Bastion Hotel in Nanaimo, are looking for nominations.

Commercial, industrial and revenue-producing projects, including renovations, from the Malahat to Port Hardy are up for these awards, and must have been completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016.

The nomination deadline is March 2.

There will be at least 11 commercial categories, including mixed-use (commercial/residential); seniors housing; community institutional; community recreational; retail; industrial; multi-family; hospitality; commercial renovation/restoration; office; and green.

There will also be a judges’ choice award for the best overall entry.

For information about the awards, please visit www.vireb.com or call Sue Lessard at 250-390-4212.