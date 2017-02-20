BC Hydro is encouraging British Columbians to join Team Power Smart members across the province by pledging to reduce their home’s electricity use by 10 per cent. If successful, customers can earn a $50 reward.

Since the program launched in 2008, more than 46,000 Team Power Smart members have successfully completed the Reduction Challenge.

Getting started is easy. After signing into their online account, customers can join Team Power Smart and start their Reduction Challenge by committing to reduce their household’s electricity use by 10 per cent over the next 12 months. After 365 days, customers will receive their reward if they are successful in meeting their goal.

In addition to Team Power Smart, BC Hydro offers a variety of tools, resources and incentives through our conservation programs to help British Columbians conserve year-round. This includes programs for low income customers, business customers and industrial customers.

To help customers achieve their goal, BC Hydro is reminding customers there are simple ways to save power throughout the year.

· Make the switch to ENERGY STAR LED bulbs that use at least 75 per cent less energy than incandescent lighting.

· Install a programmable thermostat to manage heating and save 15 per cent in energy costs.

· Unplug unused electronics or use an advanced power bar to manage standby power that can account for 10 per cent of home energy use.