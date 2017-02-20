- Home
VIDEO: Large rodent visits Abbotsford News parking lot
A large rodent made a surprise visit to the Abbotsford News parking lot on Monday afternoon.
Employees noticed the animal hiding underneath a parked car, before it decided to return to the forest.
Originally thought to be a giant rat, many are speculating that the creature is a muskrat.
Video by: Ben Lypka
