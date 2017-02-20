Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) is offering a seminar next month aimed at helping people grow without use of cosmetic pesticides and chemical fertilizers. They were part of the Rivers Day festivities last fall.

It is has been an unusually harsh winter, but the snow and cold temperatures won’t last forever.

Spring will soon be here, and once again it will be time to think about gardening and tending to the yard.

To encourage gardening practices that are good for the environment and for people, a salmon-friendly gardens seminar is held each year by the Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) in conjunction with the Township of Langley’s Grow Healthy-Grow Smart program.

Grow Healthy-Grow Smart aims to reduce or eliminate the use of cosmetic pesticides and chemical fertilizers for the benefit of salmon habitat, wildlife, and pollinators in our community, and the seminar focuses on environmentally sustainable gardening techniques.

This year, the theme will be Gardening in a Changing Climate.

Presenters will include Linda Gilkeson discussing resilient gardens for a changing climate, David Catzel speaking about seed breeding in a changing climate, and David Clements talking about new weeds in the garden.

The seminar will take place Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., in the Fraser River presentation theatre at the Township of Langley Civic Facility, 20338 65th Ave.

The event is free but pre-registration is required. To reserve a seat, visit salmonfriendlygardens.eventbrite.ca.

Light refreshments will be provided, and participants are asked to bring their own reusable water bottles.

Gardening books and seeds will also be available for sale, cash only.

For more information, email outreach@leps.bc.ca, call 604-546-0338, or visit tol.ca/growhealthygrowsmart.