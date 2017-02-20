Zuri Scrivens and Dr. Janessa Laskin took part in the CBC documentary Cracking Cancer.

A Langley woman is part of a CBC documentary on ground-breaking cancer treatments.

Cracking Cancer airs Thursday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on The Nature of Things.

Zuri Scrivens is a Langley woman whose cancer was discovered when she was a new mom.

Breast cancer was found during a fitness test when she signed up in the Ride to Conquer Cancer. She’s also been a supporter of the Langley Relay for Life.

She underwent a mastectomy and was treated with chemo, radiation and hormone. Initially the treatment was success but nine months later, the cancer was back and had metastasized to her liver and lymph nodes.

Cracking Cancer focuses on people who are being treated with Personalized OncoGenomics (POG).

That showed she had very high levels of growth factor which impacted the effectiveness of treatment.

Once cancer experts had a picture of her biology, they tried something different – diabetes medication.

Less than five months after starting to take the diabetes drug combined with hormone therapy, scans showed no tumours anywhere in her body and almost four years later, Scrivens continues taking the diabetes drug and hormone therapy. She has no signs of cancer.

Others in the documentary were not so fortunate.

Two people being profiled died during the making.

But the innovative treatments are now being examined for use in people with non-cancerous diseases, such as hereditary neurofibromatosis.

“But Cracking Cancer is a film that relies on the intimate participation of patients in their most vulnerable moments – people who let us in and allow us to witness their very personal experiences with cancer. It was conceived largely as an observational documentary, focused on patients and doctors in the Personalized OncoGenomics (POG) trial at the BC Cancer Agency in Vancouver,” said director Judith Pyke.

“Everyone participated in the film because they wanted to give something back. They hoped that their journey would help to inform others dealing with cancer, that it might pave the way to future treatment for another cancer patient down the road, or that it would bring attention to the incredible work being done by the POG trial and the BC Cancer Agency,” she added.