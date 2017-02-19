The Prospera Family Fun Day took over the Abbotsford Centre on Sunday for a day full of activities for all ages.

The event features free ice skating, a keepsake photo booth picture, colouring, yoga, games, popcorn and hot chocolate. Harlem Globetrotters player Anthony “Buckets” Blake also made an appearance to promote the Globetrotters appearances next week.

Video by: Amelia Ververgaert