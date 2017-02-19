- Home
VIDEO: Family Fun Day at Abbotsford Centre
The Prospera Family Fun Day took over the Abbotsford Centre on Sunday for a day full of activities for all ages.
The event features free ice skating, a keepsake photo booth picture, colouring, yoga, games, popcorn and hot chocolate. Harlem Globetrotters player Anthony “Buckets” Blake also made an appearance to promote the Globetrotters appearances next week.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
