- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
VIDEO: Earlybird RV Show and Sale
The Earlybird RV Show and Sale features the newest 2017 RV models and offers the latest tips and travel advice from industry experts in a wide range of seminars.
The event runs at Tradex till 9 p.m. today (Saturday) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth and free for kids 12 and under. A family pack for two adults and up to four youth is $20 and a multi-day pass is $10.
Video by Baneet Braich
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.