The Earlybird RV Show and Sale features the newest 2017 RV models and offers the latest tips and travel advice from industry experts in a wide range of seminars.

The event runs at Tradex till 9 p.m. today (Saturday) and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth and free for kids 12 and under. A family pack for two adults and up to four youth is $20 and a multi-day pass is $10.

Video by Baneet Braich