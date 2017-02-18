- Home
PHOTOS: Open Mosque day welcomes Abbotsford community
Amir Zeb welcomes some of the over 500 visitors to the Mosque on Saturday.
On Feb. 11, members of Abbotsford's Muslim community welcomed members of the public to an Open Mosque Day at the Islamic centre on Salton Road.
Abbotsford Muslims have recently expressed gratitude to the larger community for the support it received following the shooting at a Quebec City Mosque that killed six men.
A few days before the Open Mosque Day, a vigil was held for the victims of the shooting.
