From left, Bob and Jalna Lynch, married 64 years, Terry and Barb Allen, married 64 years, and Sharon and Don Galloway, married 48 years, renewed their vows with the help of Peace Portal Alliance Church pastor Dean Cooper Tuesday afternoon at the Peninsula Retirement Residence.

Love was in the air the Peninsula Retirement Residence Tuesday.

Three couples, totalling more than 175 years of marriage, renewed their vows in front of more than 65 people in the retirement residence on Valentine's Day.

Bob and Jalna Lynch married 64 years ago at Penticton United Church. The couple met at a New Year's Eve dance party on Deadman's Island HMCS Discovery at Stanley Park.

Barb and Terry Allen first met at church but then saw each other again in high school. They were 16-year-olds when they first dated, and got married at St. George's Anglican Church 64 years ago.

Don and Sharon Galloway met at King Edward College in Vancouver when they were both 18. Don says he first saw Sharon walking by and wanted to meet her. They got married at Ryerson United Church 48 years ago.

The couples renewed their vows one-by-one with the help of Peace Portal Alliance Church pastor Dean Cooper.

"Many of the family members came to watch the renewing of the vows… We had at least 20 outside guests come from outside to watch. A couple of them were crying because it was their parents," said Bette Hutchinson, retirement counsellor.

Top: Bob and Jalna Lynch share a hug and a kiss after renewing their vows at the Peninsula Retirement Residence Tuesday. The couple have been married for 64 years.

Middle: Don Galloway renews his vows with wife, Sharon. The couple have been married for 48 years.

Bottom: Terry Allen puts a ring on his wife, Barb, as they renew their wedding vows Tuesday at the Peninsula Retirement Residence. The couple have been married for 64 years.