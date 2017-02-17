With a month left of White Rock’s coldest winter in recent memory, a fundraiser begins to help those who have felt the true harshness of the past two months.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser begins Feb. 25 in White Rock. Money collected through the annual event will go towards the Sources Community Resource Centres’ homeless-prevention services and the organization’s ‘rent bank.’

The event is participated in by 113 cities across Canada.

Event organizer Abby Gemino told Peace Arch News last week that in terms of money collected, White Rock is one of the top cities in the country for this event.

As of press time earlier this week, White Rock had raised $47,658, only behind Kitchener/Waterloo ($79,608) and Toronto ($96,224).

“It’s great to see that White Rock is in third place,” Gemino said, adding that the fundraising goal for the event is $70,000. “We’ve got some amazing support in our community.”

The start/finish of the two-, five-, or 10-km walk takes place at Sources Community Resources Centre (882 Maple St.). Registration opens at 4 p.m. and the walk begins at 5:15 p.m. Between 6-8 p.m., a warm meal will be served to all walkers and volunteers.

There will be rest stops along all routes and activities for children.

Participants can pre-register for the event and view up-to-date fundraising statistics at www.canada.cnoy.org/location/whiterock

The event is sponsored by Elkay Development, Westland Insurance and HomeLife Benchmark Realty.