South Surrey resident Arun Chatterjee wrote a letter to the editor to Peace Arch News last week.

He detaiied how he was assisted by travellers of various cultural backgrounds when his car spun out on the snow-covered Highway 99, and how the assistance gave him "hope for humanity" following six murders at a mosque in Quebec City Feb. 5.

Chatterjee offered to buy coffee last Saturday morning at Southpoint to celebrate "Canadian brotherhood" and ended up meeting new friends, including a Fraser Valley couple who read his letter online.