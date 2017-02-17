- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Coming together over coffee
South Surrey resident Arun Chatterjee (centre) buys a round of coffees Saturday.
South Surrey resident Arun Chatterjee wrote a letter to the editor to Peace Arch News last week.
He detaiied how he was assisted by travellers of various cultural backgrounds when his car spun out on the snow-covered Highway 99, and how the assistance gave him "hope for humanity" following six murders at a mosque in Quebec City Feb. 5.
Chatterjee offered to buy coffee last Saturday morning at Southpoint to celebrate "Canadian brotherhood" and ended up meeting new friends, including a Fraser Valley couple who read his letter online.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.