Do you have an interest in the future of indoor recreation in the Comox Valley?

The Comox Valley Regional District invites you to join an interactive community workshop to provide your input on the future vision of indoor recreation as part of the Indoor Recreation Facilities Master Plan that is currently underway.

“Focus groups were completed in January 2017 and the next phase of community consultation is the community workshops to obtain additional input into the Indoor Recreation Facilities Master Plan,” said Jennifer Zbinden, senior manager of recreation facilities. “These workshops are open to anyone living in the Comox Valley Regional District, Courtenay, Comox or Cumberland, with an interest in the future of indoor recreation in the Valley. It’s a great opportunity to provide input on current and future needs for indoor recreation facilities and spaces.”

An overview of the project with an update of progress to date will be presented, as well as a facilitated discussion. The workshop locations and dates are:

• Wednesday, Feb. 22

5:30 - 7 p.m. K’omoks First Nation, Gymnasium

3320 Comox Road, Courtenay

• Thursday, February 23, 2017

5:30 -7 p.m. Filberg Centre, Evergreen Lounge

411 Anderton Avenue, Courtenay

Up until Friday, Feb. 24, residents can also provide feedback via an online survey which can be found at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/recmasterplan along with more details about the project.