The S.S. Moyie in Kaslo is one of many heritage sites on a new web map.

History buffs, tourists or locals interested in the rich history of the West Kootenay now have a new tool to help them dig into the past.

A web map launched by Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism on Friday shows off 312 points of interest that coincides with two weeks of national and provincial heritage celebrations.

Dianna Ducs, executive director of Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism, said the project includes 11 categories of information including public art, museums and outdoor activities.

"I think what we're recognizing is so much a part of our culture, the rich fabric of the artistic side that's here and the people who resided here historically, have made this region what it is," said Ducs. "So let's go back and revisit who those people were, the buildings, the history. The Heritage Week just plays in perfectly to who we are and what we want to celebrate."

The development of the new map, which can be accessed at nelsonkootenaylake.com/map, was a yearlong undertaking. An early build was first put together by Selkirk College student Francis Morrell.

Instructors Ian Parfitt, Ian Dennis and Suzanne Ector transitioned the map to its final version with assistance from the Regional District of Central Kootenay's Tom Dool and Michelle West.The RDCK is also hosting the map on its servers.

"It was a lot of moving parts and a variety of people. ...," said Ducs. "It's been a real great working relationship with Selkirk and the RDCK."