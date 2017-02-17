Runners streamed out of the Fort Langley National Historic Site during the 2016 Historic Half Marathon.

The Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon will start early Sunday – 8 a.m. for the first racers to hit the course.

The 12th edition of the run begins and ends inside the walls of the Fort Langley National Historic Site.

Runners taking on the half marathon course will start first, followed by racers doing the 10 and 5 km and kids runs.

Drivers in the area should be aware of the race, as runners will be on the side of major roads, including Glover Road, Rawlison Crescent, River Road, Armstrong Road, and 72nd Avenue.

The course closes at noon for all racers.