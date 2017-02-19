Vernon Community School student Colin Charlton noticed last year that many of his classmates could not afford to buy Christmas presents for their parents.

With that in mind, Charlton created Santa’s Workshop, a fundraising campaign that provided financial assistance to 20 of his classmates, allowing them to shop for their parents.

Charlton’s big heart earned him provincial recognition.

He is one of 12 winners of $1,000 in prizes in the B.C. Social Innovation Youth Awards, a joint partnership between the provincial government and RADIUS SFU.

The awards were announced in Vancouver.

“British Columbia has a rich history of social innovation and an incredible number of talented people and organizations working to create new solutions to social problems,” said Shawn Smith, director of RADIUS SFU.

“Today is a beautiful reminder of just how strong we can be we when we work together. We are clearly in good hands, with today’s Social Innovation Youth Award recipients representing a wave of committed youth bringing new perspectives, ideas and energy to the table.”

Charlton, 12, is in his first year at VCS. He moved with his family from Ontario in 2012.

Charlton has been involved with Vernon Minor Football for five years and has dabbled with boxing.

His entrepreneurial streak keeps him busy helping seniors in the community with their yard work in the summer and snow removal in the winter.

Charlton is also a paper carrier and volunteers at his church. He is also a budding chef, helping his mom in the kitchen.

The winners, who are between 12 and 29 years of age, were chosen from 48 very strong entries from all backgrounds, diversities and abilities and from all regions of the province.

Social innovation is about finding new ways to address challenging and complex social problems, and the winners’ submissions were assessed, along with innovation and creativity, for the demonstrated impact of the social innovation.

Michelle Stilwell, social development and social innovation minister, presented the awards and joined the youth winners afterwards for a panel discussion centred on the dynamic area of youth social innovation.