Howard “Jack” Thorp compiled western music in The Songs of the Cowboys in 1908.

Cowboy music and poetry is as old as the cowboy himself. The tradition can be traced to earliest cattle drives in NorthAmerica, like the ones through the Okanagan Valley during the gold rush years from 1858 to 1868.

The drovers, as they would have called themselves (the term cowboy not being used until the 1870s) had never driven cattleover long distances through the wilderness and had to learn as they went. The few accounts and trail diaries show us that, atfirst, the drovers would bed their cattle down for the night and crawl into their bedrolls to sleep. More often than not, theywould awake to find that the cattle had strayed during the night and a good portion of the morning would be spent roundingup the stray cattle.

The drovers soon realized that they would have to take turns riding around the herd through the night to make sure the cattledid not stray. So the “night rider” was invented. In the sometimes pitch darkness, it was necessary to soothe the spooky cattleand let them know that the rider was there. So the rider would hum a tune or sing a song or make up a rhyme to settle thecattle.

These songs, ballads and poems would be shared around the campfire and passed on in the memories of the cowboys. Manyof the songs, such as The Old Chisholm Trail, The Yellow Rose of Texas, Streets of Laredo and Home on the Range, werepassed on from cowboy to cowboy and their writers are unknown. The music had a flavouring of Mexican music and thesmoke of a thousand campfires on the open range. Because of its origins, it was usually accompanied by instruments thatwere not only portable but also durable: guitars, fiddles and harmonicas. Early cowboy music was said to have three temposthat were influenced by the horses that played such an important role in the cowboy’s life: walk, trot and lope.

These traditional western songs and poems were gathered up in the early 1900s by Howard “Jack” Thorp, who published TheSongs of the Cowboys in 1908 and by John Lomax, in his book Cowboy Songs and Other Frontier Ballads, in 1910. Westernsongs in the early years were not limited to the cowboy life but dealt with a variety of aspects of the West, such as themountain men, the ‘49ers, the immigrants, the outlaws, the lawmen, and, of course, the beauty of the wide open spaces.

With the invention of recorded music, the songs found a ready audience in the westerners who preferred music about theirenvironment and themselves. The first successful cowboy band to tour the east was Otto Gray’s Oklahoma Cowboys, whichappeared on radio and toured the vaudeville circuit from 1924 through 1936. They were followed by a host of other talentedmusicians who sang their way into the hearts of the general public.

By the late 1960s, western music, in particular the cowboy ballad, was in decline. Relegated to the country and western genreby marketing agencies, popular Western recording stars released albums to only moderate success.

Ken Mather is a Spallumcheen-based author. He can be reached through www.kenmather.com.