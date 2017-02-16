  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Compassion overflowing in a pop-up store for homeless in Langley

Stacey Wakelin and a team of friends and volunteers created a pop-up store in downtown Langley City this holiday weekend that was open to the homeless and low-income residents in need of some help. - Angie Bunnell/Special to the Langley Advance
Stacey Wakelin and a team of friends and volunteers created a pop-up store in downtown Langley City this holiday weekend that was open to the homeless and low-income residents in need of some help.
— image credit: Angie Bunnell/Special to the Langley Advance
  • by  Roxanne Hooper - Langley Advance
  • Langley posted Feb 16, 2017 at 5:00 PM— updated Feb 16, 2017 at 6:02 PM

A Willoughby woman who brought us the Oatmeal Project, providing food, winter woolies, and hygiene essentials to Langley City’s homeless in December, expanded her efforts this past weekend.

Stacey Wakelin introduced a two-day compassion pop-up event, where she and a team of some 20 volunteers and donors took over a storefront and provided complimentary refreshments, a selection of gently worn clothing, and haircuts to people in need in the community.

She called it her Valentine’s Day pop-up shop, and included an art station where guests could make Valentine’s cards for loved ones.

Wakelin is already working on her next outreach project. This one, she thinks, will be an art-based initiative.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance print and online editions for more on this initiative and Stacey's next endeavour

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...