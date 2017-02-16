Stacey Wakelin and a team of friends and volunteers created a pop-up store in downtown Langley City this holiday weekend that was open to the homeless and low-income residents in need of some help.

A Willoughby woman who brought us the Oatmeal Project, providing food, winter woolies, and hygiene essentials to Langley City’s homeless in December, expanded her efforts this past weekend.

Stacey Wakelin introduced a two-day compassion pop-up event, where she and a team of some 20 volunteers and donors took over a storefront and provided complimentary refreshments, a selection of gently worn clothing, and haircuts to people in need in the community.

She called it her Valentine’s Day pop-up shop, and included an art station where guests could make Valentine’s cards for loved ones.

Wakelin is already working on her next outreach project. This one, she thinks, will be an art-based initiative.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance print and online editions for more on this initiative and Stacey's next endeavour