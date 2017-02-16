The Harewood community now has a free crisis walk-in clinic every Friday, located at Georgia Avenue Community School.

This brief counselling model is gaining popularity around the world as it provides immediate relief to most clients experiencing a personal issue or crisis in one brief session, according to Ian Gartshore, executive director with Island Integrated Counselling.

“This model is so helpful because the process enables individuals to turn their struggle into an opportunity for positive change in a short period of time,” Gartshore said, in a press release.

“By assisting these individuals we know that their children, spouses, workplaces and others will also benefit. It also proactively lowers costs to society.”

The clinic will be staffed by volunteers – greeters and therapists– and will be open from 4-8 p.m. each Friday, regardless of whether the school is in session.

The new clinic is based on a successful model in operation at Brooks Landing in Nanaimo.

Georgia Avenue Community School is located just south of the University Village mall on Georgia Avenue.

Island Integrated Counselling has served the community with professional counselling and other services for 19 years.

For more information, please visit www.islandintegratedcounselling.com or call 250-716-8888.