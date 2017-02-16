Nanaimo branches donated $5,000 to Uplands Park Elementary though Western Financial Group’s charitable arm, the Western Communities Foundation. The money will go toward upgrading the school's playground. From left: Lisa Robinson, school principal; Coast Capital Insurance Staff members: Bonnie Sherstone, Kiera Allan, Jen Reinhard, Jen Warman and her son, Nathan, from Coast Capital Insurance, and Lindsey Sellars, parent advisory council co-chairwoman.

Quilting contribution

Dianne Ross works on a quilt during the Nanaimo Quilt Guild’s 18th annual Quilt Bee in support of Haven House in January. More than 100 quilts were sewn by the members and then donated to Haven House for use in their programs, particularly the children’s programs. The guild has approximately 200 members who regularly donate their time and fabrics in the form of quilted items to various organizations in the Nanaimo area and beyond.

Campaign support

Telus donated $20,800 to the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation for its inaugural Christmas campaign. For the month of November, Telus ran its TV for Good campaign where it donated $25 for every new Nanaimo customer signing up for Optik TV. The donation will go toward a new CT scanner at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. From left: Janice Perrino, foundation CEO, Chris Smith, Telus manager of field services, and Heather Stefaniw, Telus administration assistant.