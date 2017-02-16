Longtime Critter Care Wildlife Society director Maureen Binnie showcases just two of the 10 chairs currently on display at Willowbrook mall until Saturday, Feb. 18. The chairs will be auctioned off at Critter Care gala in April.

Critter Care Wildlife Society's annual fundraising gala may still be a couple months away, but the animal rehabilitation centre has an interesting way to get people thinking about it today.

On display until Saturday, are 10 chairs by 10 Langley artists at Willowbrook mall (by the Body Shop), for people to view and vote on. Artists who donated their talents to the Adirondack chairs are also on hand to speak to people about their creations and what inspired them.

All the chairs will be up for auction at their 18th Annual dinner and auction April 22 at Cascades Casino conference centre.

Tickets are available now for the fundraiser that will hear 'stories from the heart' of Bryce Casavant, a former Conservation Officer who was fired after he refused to kill a pair of bear cubs.

After the cubs' mother became a nuisance bear, feeding on garbage, and was destroyed.

Casavant was instructed to kill the cubs. Instead he brought them to a wildlife refuge on the Island. The bears were rehabilitated and released back into the wild last summer.

Casavant has since thrown his hat into the political ring, running as an NDP candidate on the Island.

Emceeing the April 22 event is Lynda Aylesworth, Global BC reporter and Critter Care supporter.

Tickets to the gala are $65 and include dinner, door prizes, silent auction, the Adirondack auction.

To get tickets call Critter Care at 604-530-2054 or email crittercare2@shaw.ca.