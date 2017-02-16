Nanaimo SPCA is looking to adopt Betsy.

Nanaimo SPCA staff are hoping animal lovers will help Betsy, a Yorkshire terrier, get a fresh start in a loving home after experiencing tragedy.

Involved in a horrific car accident that resulted in her guardian being in a medically induced coma and leaving Betsy with a severely broken front leg and dislocated shoulder, the canine was surrendered into B.C. SPCA care because her guardian can’t make decisions for Betsy or care for her right now.

“Betsy is such a sweet girl – she loves everyone and really enjoys keeping laps warm with her cuddles,” says Nanaimo and District SPCA branch manager Leon Davis. “She needs surgery to repair her leg with a pin and a plate.”

Betsy’s medical costs are expected to be nearly $4,500.

A non-profit organization, the B.C. SPCA relies primarily on public donations to carry out its life-saving work in caring for the province’s most vulnerable animals.

“She’ll need to recover after surgery, but her prognosis is excellent,” Davis said, noting Betsy will be available for adoption once she has healed. “We just want her to have the chance to live a long, happy and active life in a loving forever home.”

If you can help Betsy and other animals like her at the Nanaimo SPCA, you can donate online at spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or in person at 154 Westwood Rd.