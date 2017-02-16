Kayla Lancaster (left) and Kailey Wrigglesworth of the Penticton atom Fixed Auto Ice Dragons hockey team battle members of the Village by the Station squad, including Helen Hoehne (right) and Pat McDonald in an exhibition floor hockey game at the centre Saturday. Both teams were winners according to organizers.

Members of the Penticton atom Fixed Auto Ice Dragons minor hockey team battled members of the Village by the Station squad in a very friendly game of floor hockey Saturday at the Station.

Both teams were victorious and a good time really was had by all.