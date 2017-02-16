- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
SLIDESHOW: Earlybird RV Show and Sale
The Earlybird RV Show and Sale is back in Abbotsford at Tradex until Feb. 19.
All the latest and greatest in the world of recreational vehicles is on display, along with travel advice, seminars and much more.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more on the show, visit rvshowsbc.com/earlybird.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.