The Earlybird RV Show and Sale is back in Abbotsford at Tradex until Feb. 19.

All the latest and greatest in the world of recreational vehicles is on display, along with travel advice, seminars and much more.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more on the show, visit rvshowsbc.com/earlybird.