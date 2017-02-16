- Home
Forest Discovery Centre goes red & white for Canada's 150th
Glenn White, Chris White and Chris Gale plant red and white tulips for Canada’s 150th birthday celebration.
The year 2017 is special right across Canada as it’s the country’s 150th birthday and the folks at the BC Forest Discovery Centre are happy to take part.
They’re already at it, preparing for a special spring display by planting more than 1,000 red and white tulips by the centre’s Trans Canada Highway sign.
Not only have the bulbs been planted for the celebration but they are also the first plantings of many for the new pollination garden and bee sanctuary located on the huge site.
Lending a helping hand with the project were members of the Cowichan Valley Newcomers Club, staff, volunteers, and a number of seniors from the Valley.
