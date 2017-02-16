Workshop aims at better financial understanding

Volunteer Cowichan is presenting a workshop aimed at taking the intimidation out of financial statements on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

From 6 p.m. To 7:30 p.m. Sandy Stewart, a partner from Hayes Stewart Little & Co. will give a presentation on reading and understanding financial statements, explaining the language of financial reporting, the importance of financial statements and regularity, and insurance for boards and businesses.

Any questions for Stewart can be forwarded in advance for the question and answer portion of the evening. The event is $25 per person. For tickets contact 250-748-2133 or vc@volunteer cowichan.bc.ca

The evening will take place at the Cowichan Soccer Association at 3272 Sherman Rd. in Duncan.

Peer into the watery depths with speaker

The Cowichan Watershed Board presents a free public lecture on Thursday, Feb. 23 by Nikki Wright of the SeaChange Marine Conservation Society.

The presentation is part of the speakers series, and starts at 7 p.m. at VIU Cowichan Campus in Duncan, lecture hall 140.

Wright will speak about her insights into the watery world below the surface in our estuaries and inshore habitats, and the critical role these areas play for healthy salmon,and shellfish.

Since 1998, Wright has served as the executive director of SeaChange Marine Conservation Society, based in Brentwood Bay. SeaChange’s mission is marine and coastal watershed conservation through education and restoration. Presently she works with a professional scuba dive team and trained surveyors to map, monitor and restore eelgrass beds where possible in the southern Salish Sea.