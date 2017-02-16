Mid-Island Co-op has donated $20,000 to Duncan’s BC Forest Discovery Centre to help its $125,000 project to restore its iconic Hillcrest #1 Shay Locomotive. Pictured, from left, are Penny Sopel, Co-op’s marketing and community relations manager, Discovery Centre manager Chris Gale and centre director Jack Peake.

Miscellaneous

• Canadian Firearm Safety course (PAL/RPAL) starting Friday, Feb. 17, in Duncan. Registration and information: canadianfirearmsafety@shaw.ca or Mike 250-748-0319.

• Royal Canadian Legion teen curling bonspiel, Saturday, Feb. 18, 3-4 end games, $120 per team, includes roast beef dinner. Info: Betty James 250-746-5998.

• Diggers Club Antique and Collectible Show and Sale, Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Chemainus Elementary School, Garner Road, Chemainus. Admission $3. Longest running show in B.C., celebrating 45 years.

• Volunteer gardeners plant sale, Cairnsmore Place, 250 Cairnsmore St. Duncan, Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hundreds of plants, garden ornaments. Funds go to fertilizer, mulch, new plants, water system, new projects at Cairnsmore gardens.

Seniors

• Duncan Seniors Curling (age 50+) welcomes new members, all skill levels, daytime curling. Beginners welcome. Mondays and Wednesdays. Info: Rick 250-746-4626.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre birthday potluck dinner, Feb. 18, bar and entertainment, 5-8 p.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Mardi Gras dinner Feb. 25, 5-10 p.m., $20, entertainment: Chemainus Dixieland Band.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Pancake Breakfast March 11, 9-10:30 a.m., $5, hosted by the executive.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre soup and sandwich, March 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., $6, fun with Body Move class demonstration.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre blood pressure clinic, March 15, 9:30-11 a.m.

• Chemainus Seniors Drop-in Centre Birthday Party pot luck, March 18, 5-8 p.m., bar and entertainment.

• Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation welcomes volunteers of all ages to provide regular meal service to seniors or random acts of kindness by driving seniors to medical visits. Registration, info: 250-715-6481.

Recreation

• Mill Bay Carpet Bowling Group meets every Wednesday, 1 p.m., Mill Bay Community League Hall, beside Kerry Park Arena. Info: Jim 250-743-5189 or Pat 250-743-8293.

• Cowichan Kayak and Canoe Club meetings second Tuesday each month except July and August, 7:30 p.m., socializing time 7-7:30 p.m., Seniors Activity Centre, Duncan. Refreshments provided. Info: cowichankayakandcanoe.wordpress.com

• Cowichan Intercultural Society presents Art Healing Series, Wednesdays, 2-3:30 p.m., Mill Bay Library. Meet to paint, draw, sketch and create art pieces. Info: Francoise francoise@cis-iwc.org or 250-748-3112.

• Duncan Badminton Club, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-10 p.m., October through March Multi-purpose Hall, Island Savings Centre. Recreational and competitive. All welcome. Info: 250-746-4380.

• Youth rowing program, Cowichan Bay Maritime Centre, for ages 10-14. Get some rowing experience with summer staff Thursdays 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-noon. $10 drop-in fee, call ahead to reserve a place: 250-746-4955.

• All-ages chess club: all skill levels and ages welcome to play and learn chess in supportive, fun environment. Mondays 6-8 p.m., Duncan library gathering place or available tables.

• Cowichan Fly Fishers meets 1st and 3rd Thursday of every month at the Air Cadet Hall, Gibbins Road. Doors open 7 p.m. Open to all ages and skill levels. Info: www.cowichanflyfishers.com

Meetings

• First meeting, Quamichan Lake Neighbourhood Association, Feb. 23, 7 p.m., Duncan Community Lodge, 2244 Moose Road. Explore shared values, talk about issues and concerns.

• Annual General Meeting Providence Village Housing Society, Thursday, March 9, 7 p.m., St. Ann’s Garden Club, Providence Farm, 1843 Tzouhalem Rd.

• Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Circles. Open to all kinship caregivers. Free, confidential support, information and resources. Info on Duncan group: 250-468-9658 or 1-855-474-9777, email grgline@parentssupportbc.ca

• Malahat Lions Club meets at The Lions Den, 2650 Cameron Taggart Road, Mill Bay, 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month, 6 p.m. Info: Dave 250-743-9183; Bob 250-748-6428; Lois 250-743-0569; Mal 250-246-1009.

• Rainbow Coffee Group monthly meet-up for LGBT adults to create a sense of community and belonging locally. Info: www.meetup.com/Rainbow-Coffee-Group/

Theatre

• Queen Margaret’s School presents “Sister Act”, a divine musical comedy, March 2-4, 7 p.m.; matinée March 4, 2 p.m.. Actors Grades 5-12. Tickets $10, call 250-746-4185 or email reception@qms.bc.ca

Arts

• Ladysmith Camera Club presents “Panoramic Photography”, learn to take your own panoramic images with Dennis McMahon, Nanaimo photographer with 10 years experience. Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m., Hardwick Hall, High Street at 3rd Avenue, Ladysmith. Non-members $5 drop-in fee. Info: www.LadysmithCameraClub.com.

• Cowichan Valley Heritage Quilters meet Mondays at St. Peter’s Church Hall, Maple Bay Road, Duncan, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. New members welcome.

• Warmland Calligraphers meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m.-noon, Mellor Hall, Cowichan Exhibition grounds. Info: warmlandcalligraphers@shaw.ca or http://members.shaw.ca/warmlandcalligraphers.

• Cowichan Valley Lace Club meets 1st Thursday of the month, St. Peter’s Church hall, downstairs, 10 a.m. Info: Carol 250-416-0644.

Music

• Cowichan Valley Concert Band Wonderland of Winter Music, Friday, Feb. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Cowichan Secondary’s Quamichan Campus, 2515 Beverly St., Duncan, Tickets $15 for adults, $10 students/seniors, $25 family.

• Cowichan Camerata String Orchestra rehearsals Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Enjoyable Classical as well as light popular music. Youth and Adults welcome. Info: 250-701-0748.” This season we are celebrating our 10th anniversary as a non-profit community string orchestra in Duncan.

• Freedom Gospel Choir rehearses Tuesdays, 7:30-9 p.m., Sept. 13-April 30. All ages welcome, male singers especially. Student, family rates. Music reading not necessary. Info: Ann Antonides (director) 250-748-5752 or Tanya Gillespie (accompanist).

• Cowichan Camerata String Orchestra rehearsals Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Classical and light popular music. Youth and adults welcome. Info: Gill 250-701-0748.

• Malahat Legion Music Jam Night is back and looking for bands, musicians and other talent acts to perform. Jam Nights are the 1st and 3rd Friday of the months, 6 p.m. to midnight, 1625 Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road, next to Shawnigan Lake firehall. Food to buy. Info: Chris 250-732-4490.