The first 2017 Mission City Farmers Market has been rescheduled and will now take place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage Park Middle School.

The extreme weather conditions earlier this month resulted in the postponement of the first 2017 Mission City Farmers Market.

The new market date is set for Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This market will include at least 30 vendors featuring fresh produce, honey, mushrooms, house plants, baked goods and artisans’ craftwork.

The indoor market takes place at Heritage Park Middle School (33700 Prentis Ave.).

Organizers are looking forward to seeing everyone support local shopping.

The final winter farmer’s market is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, and coincides with National Seedy Saturday.

The main market table will include a free seed exchange, which is open to anyone who would like to start their gardening season.

If you have seeds that you have saved and would like to share, please label and bring them to the market to trade for different varieties.

This will be the last indoor market for the winter season and organizers advise the public not to miss it.