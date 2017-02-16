C.A.R.E.S., a Langley-based cat shelter, has received a $20,000 grant from PetSmart Charities of Canada to help provide low-cost spay and neuters for cat owners. The program aims to help control the local pet population.

Canadian Animal Rescue and Extended Shelter Society (C.A.R.E.S) in Langley has received a grant of more than $20,000 from PetSmart Charities of Canada to help curb the cat overpopulation locally. The grant will help to provide approximately 240 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries for owned cats located in the Fraser Valley.

“We are so pleased to have received this grant,” said C.A.R.E.S. president, Marian Haney.

“PetSmart Charities of Canada has always been a strong partner to us over the years.

“With their support, we’ll be able to spay or neuter more companion cats at a very small cost to pet parents.

“In turn, this will help to reduce unplanned litters and better control the stray and feral cat population in the Langley area.”

A spay/neuter voucher program will be launched by C.A.R.E.S. in the near future.

The Canadian Federation of Humane Societies recognizes that Canada is currently in a cat overpopulation crisis and notes that one of the best ways to manage the situation is by spaying or neutering companion pets.

C.A.R.E.S. is a not-for-profit organization that relies on public donations. Its mission is to rescue, shelter and find loving homes for stray, abandoned, and unwanted cats. In 2016, C.A.R.E.S. found homes for more than 450 cats.

Check out www.carescatshelter.com for further details on how to access subsidized spay and neuter services.