Sheri Burroughs of Langley is expecting her third son to arrive at the end of March.

Last Sunday, she and eight other expectant mothers had their bellies painted by Chilliwack artist Carolyn Manchulenko at the Buy Buy Baby shop in Langley.

That’s how many round tummies it took to spell out “Birth Fair” in a bid to generate publicity ahead of the event for new moms. that is also a fundraiser for the B.C. Women’s Hospital Foundation.

“One hundred per cent of the ticket proceeds are going to BC Women’s Hospital Foundation,” said Christie Weber, the event producer.

Weber said Birth Fair is for “people who are thinking about having babies or living with a new baby (to help them) be able to make educated choices.”

The two-day event will feature presentations from chiropractors, doulas, photographers, infant CPR instructors, car seat technicians, sex experts, pediatric dentists and more, who will be able to provide both prenatal and postnatal care options and information.

Scheduled keynote speakers will include Maureen McGrath, a registered nurse and sex and relationship expert, and Michele Kambolis, a child and family therapist.

There will also be an exhibition floor to showcase services and products available to families in the Fraser Valley.

Among them, Manchulenko of barefootbutterfly.com — the artist who painted the letters and floral accents on the nine volunteers in Langley on Sunday.

Manchulenko said she has been a “belly painter” for about seven years, that she started by painting kids’ faces and it “kind of evolved.”

“(I was online when) I saw someone painting something on a pregnant belly and I was like, ‘I have to do that.’”

Birth Fair 2017 will take place on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cloverdale Agriplex at 17798 62 Ave. in Surrey.

Tickets are $5 and the proceeds will go towards the B.C. Women’s Hospital Foundation to support high-risk pregnancies and critically-ill newborn babies in B.C.

There will be goody bags for the first 250 attendees each day, and door prizes.

Weber plans on making the fair an annual event in the Lower Mainland and, eventually, expand it to other Canadian cities.

To volunteer for Birth Fair or to get more information, visit birthfair.com.