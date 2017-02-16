  • Connect with Us

Throwback Thursday: Feb. 16, 2017

Do you have a caption for this photo from a Langley winter, long ago? Enter our Throwback Thursday caption contest!
— image credit: Langley Centennial Museum
  • Langley  posted Feb 16, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Each week, Langley Advance readers are invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny – for this historic Langley picture. Tell us what era you think it is. We provide information on the photo in the next edition.

Click HERE to submit your entry for this week’s photo for Feb. 16, 2017.

This week’s prize is a gift card from Boston Pizza

Last week’s photo was of children playing in the snow in Murrayville in 1932. The caption comes from Langley Advance reader Peter Robert who wrote “Us girls want to go inside, our legs are freezing!”

Preference is given to Langley residents. Entrants must be 19 or older. The winner will be selected by a random draw of all entries. The contest is not open to employees of the Langley Advance or Black Press.

Winner will be notified by email and must pick up the prize as offered at the Langley Advance office, 6375 202nd Street.

The Langley Advance reserves the right to reject entries deemed unsuitable, libelous or otherwise objectionable. Please keep entries suitable for a family newspaper.

