There were some big winners during Vernon Winter Carnival.

The results of the jopo Raffle have been released and Doug White, of Armstrong, won the grand prize of seven nights on a houseboat with Twin Anchors.

Armstrong’s Karen Bradford won the $1,000 shopping spree in downtown Vernon, while Donna Kaufmann, of Vernon, won a $500 Village Green Centre shopping spree. Vernon’s Bill Irving walked away with Roots and Blues tickets and Glen Grywaches, of Armstrong, won a Vipers package.