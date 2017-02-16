- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Carnival raffle winners announced
The winners of the gap Raffle have been announced by Vernon Winter Carnival.
There were some big winners during Vernon Winter Carnival.
The results of the jopo Raffle have been released and Doug White, of Armstrong, won the grand prize of seven nights on a houseboat with Twin Anchors.
Armstrong’s Karen Bradford won the $1,000 shopping spree in downtown Vernon, while Donna Kaufmann, of Vernon, won a $500 Village Green Centre shopping spree. Vernon’s Bill Irving walked away with Roots and Blues tickets and Glen Grywaches, of Armstrong, won a Vipers package.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.