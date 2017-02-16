Senior Chris Ogilvie says exercise has sure helped her deal with issues related to aging.

The YMCA of Okanagan is inviting older adults of all ages to attend their upcoming Seniors Health Assessment at the Kelowna Family YMCA this Friday, February 17.

These free, one-on-one health assessments—each 45 minutes in length—help to gauge cardiovascular endurance, blood glucose levels, blood pressure, strength and more.

“The goal is to equip older adults in our community with the tools and resources to remain independent longer,” said Kelley Taylor, YMCA senior fitness manager. “There is no set age range for those who can attend. If you are looking to learn about your health, meet new people, and obtain a baseline for measuring your health and fitness goals, we urge you to take advantage of this free offering.”

For Chris Ogilvie, attending a Seniors Health Assessment at the YMCA, made a world of difference in her overall mobility and energy levels.

“I was surprised at how much exercising really helps,” said Ogilvie.

“I didn’t have any expectations, but boy is it important. It makes moving easier. Because of my arthritis, I would sometimes look at the stairs in my building and think, ‘I’m not going up that today,’ but now I don’t have any problem going up and down the stairs.”

Ogilvie has since made exercise a part of her regular routine and has seen marked improvement in her fitness levels. She looks forward to her yearly assessments so she can see her continued progress.

Registration is required and space is limited. To reserve your spot for this Friday’s assessment call 250-491-9622 ext. 211.

The event takes place between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Kelowna Family YMCA — 375 Hartman Road.